 
 

Jennifer Lopez Tearfully Celebrates Biden-Harris Victory: 'It's Time to Heal Deep Wounds'

The 'Waiting for Tonight' songstress cries 'tears of joy' in an emotional Instagram Story video as she addresses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' historic win.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez could not help but be emotional over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory in the 2020 election. Joining many in celebrating the pair's historic win as the President-elect and the Vice President-elect, the "Waiting for Tonight" songstress unleashed a tearful video wherein she reminded about time "to heal deep wounds."

To share her excitement over the election's outcome, the 51-year-old singer/actress turned to Instagram Story on Saturday, November 7. She reiterated message of unity by stating, "They're saying it's time to heal deep wounds and come together. We are the United States of America, the greatest country on this planet."

The "On the Floor" hitmaker kicked off her social media video by expressing her joy, "So happy this morning." She added, "Echoing the words of everyone saying that we are headed toward a better day, a more united country. I'm just crying tears of joy. I hope that we can all come together and love each other and appreciate each other. It's a new day."

"History is being made today for all little girls who got loud across the world," the fiancee of Alex Rodriguez continued as she pointed out at the fact that Harris has made history by becoming the country's first female Vice President and the first woman of color to hold the position. "It is an amazing, amazing day. God bless everybody."

Jennifer Lopez's IG Story

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory in the 2020 election.

Still commemorating the momentous event, the Ramona Vega depicter in "Hustlers" made use of her Instagram feed to share a throwback video of her dancing at a concert. In the accompaniment of the clip, she exclaimed, "#SHMOOD! PRESIDENT BIDEN!!!!!!! VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS!!!!!!"

Back in mid-October, Lopez and fiance Alex publicly endorsed Biden as they hosted a virtual chat with the former vice president and his wife Dr. Jill Biden. About the election itself, she pointed out at the time, "It's (about) unifying the nation again, getting rid of this hate."

"I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it's okay to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's okay," she further explained. "That, to me, is really sad because it's not the country that I believe I grew up in."

