DaBaby Deactivates Instagram Following Brother's Suicide

Glenn Johnson took his own life on Tuesday, November 3 by reportedly shooting himself in the head around 4 P.M. local time not long after posting a concerning clip on social media.

AceShowbiz - His brother's suicide apparently is a fact that is still hard for DaBaby to accept. On Sunday, November 8, fans noticed that the rapper's Instagram account was gone, five days after his older brother Glenn Johnson died in a suicide in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In response to the news of DaBaby deactivating his page, people sent him prayers and urged others to let him grieve in his way. "Nothing wrong with them deleting their accounts leave them alone let them grieve," someone commented, referring to the "Rockstar" hitmaker and Lil Durk who also removed his page following King Von's death. "They're probably so tired of seeing comments," another fan opined.

"two of my favorite people I'm praying for y'all," one other fan added. Meanwhile, a fan thought that it was a good decision because "Instagram isn't the place to be right now in general."

Glenn took his own life on Tuesday, November 3. Earlier in the day, he posted a video in which he talked about being wronged in the past. He was also visibly upset and crying, while holding a firearm in a car in the video. He reportedly died as he shot himself in the head around 4 P.M. local time not long after posting the said clip. He's survived by three daughters and a son.

DaBaby paid tribute to his brother by writing on his Instagram description, "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER [a black heart emoji]." He then wrote lyrics from his song "Intro" on Instagram Stories, "My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family. Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n***a. I would've gave up all I had to see you happy n***a."

DaBaby was also reportedly planning to seek therapy to help him cope with the death. He highlighted the importance of mental health on his social media account, writing on his Twitter account, "#MentalHealthAwareness! If you can't get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway (sic). You suffer from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) take that s**t serious & get help! I'm bouta get a therapist my d**n self (sic)!"