DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Glen Johnson, the older brother of the 'Rocktar' rapper, reportedly took his own life on Tuesday, November 3 after sharing a video in which he was visibly upset and crying.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby is losing a loved one amid his voter campaign. The rapper's brother reportedly has died by suicide. According to TMZ which first reported the news, the info comes from sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy.

The sources tell the site that Glen Johnson, the older brother of the "Rocktar" hitmaker, took his own life on Tuesday, November 3, which also happened to be the election day, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Earlier in the day, Glen posted a video in which he claimed that he had been wronged in the past.

Glen was visibly upset and crying, while holding a firearm in a car in the video. He reportedly shot himself in the head around 4 P.M. local time and died not long after posting the said clip. He's survived by three daughters and a son.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, has seemingly paid tribute to his late brother on his Instagram profile. "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER [a black heart emoji]," read a description on his page.

DaBaby's Instagram Profile

DaBaby paid tribute to his late brother on Instagram.

DaBaby has been involved in a campaign to get people in North Carolina to vote by offering free rides to the polls. He is teaming up with the #NoCap2020 campaign for his initiative, VOTE BABY VOTE.

The campaign includes him showing up at random polling locations in his hometown of Charlotte. Voters in Charlotte will also be able to get free Lyft rides to the polls using the code VOTEWITHDABABY.

"This isn't my first time voting, but after seeing everything that's happened across the world, in our communities-it is a necessity to get my people involved, especially in my hometown," DaBaby said in a press release.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old star posted photos of him with voters at the voting booth. He simply captioned it with a black heart emoji.

