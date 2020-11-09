 
 

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Busta Rhymes, meanwhile, returns to the chart with his new studio album 'ELE 2: The Wrath of God' after a decade as the new set bows at No. 7 at this week's Billboard 200 chart.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's new album "Positions" arrives at the top of Billboard 200, marking the singer's fifth No. 1 album on the chart. The set, which was released on October 30 by Republic Records, earns 174,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending November 5, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the sum, 129,000 are in the form of SEA units (equaling 173.54 million on-demand streams of the album's songs). Meanwhile. 42,000 of them are in album sales with 3,000 comprising TEA units. With the achievement, it means that Ariana gets her third No. 1 in less than two years and three months, the fastest accumulation of three No. 1 proper studio albums ever by a woman.

Back to the chart, Trippie Redd occupies No. 2 with his latest releases "Pegasus" as it earns 60,000 equivalent album units. It marks his his fifth top five-charting album in a little over two years. Later at No. 3 is Pop Smoke's former winner "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon". The album stays still at the position with 60,000 equivalent album units earned.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" dips from No. 1 to No. 4 with 52,000 equivalent album units. Sam Smith's new album "Love Goes" flies to No. 5 after earning 41,000 equivalent album units, marking Sam's third consecutive top five album in a row. Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die", meanwhile, falls one spot to No. 6 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned.

This week's chart also sees Busta Rhymes returning to the chart with his new studio album "ELE 2: The Wrath of God" after a decade. The new set bows at No. 7 with 38,000 equivalent album units. The last time Busta debuted his album on the chart was with "Back on My B.S.", which debuted and peaked at No. 5, back in 2009.

At No. 8 is Lil Baby's "My Turn" which slips from No. 7 to No. 8 with 35,000 equivalent album units. Also debuting in this week's chart is R&B singer Queen Naija as her debut full-length studio album "Missunderstood" arrives at No. 9 with 34,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the top 10 this week is "Hamilton: An American Musical" that dips two rungs with 30,000 equivalent.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

  1. "Positions" - Ariana Grande (174,000 units)
  2. "Pegasus" - Trippie Redd (60,000 units)
  3. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (60,000 units)
  4. "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs (52,000 units)
  5. "Love Goes" - Sam Smith (41,000 units)
  6. "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD (40,000 units)
  7. "ELE 2: The Wrath of God" - Busta Rhymes (38,000 units)
  8. "My Turn" - Lil Baby (35,000 units)
  9. "Missunderstood" - Queen Naija (34,000 units)
  10. "Hamilton: An American Musical" - Various Artists (30,000 units)

