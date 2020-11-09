Britney Spears' Father Argues Why He Should Still Have Control Over Her Conservatorship

WENN/Apega Celebrity

While the 'Toxic' singer seeks to have him removed as co-conservator, Jamie Spears claims that he has her best interests and was the one who saved her estate from drowning in debt.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' father is defending his work for the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.

Jamie Spears has been helping to manage the "Toxic" hitmaker's personal and business affairs since her highly-publicised breakdown over a decade ago, but earlier this year, the singer filed paperwork seeking to have him removed as co-conservator, in favour of handing control over to financial officials at Bessemer Trust Company.

Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, recently launched a new suit against Jamie, after he replaced her business manager without any prior consultation, but Jamie is now fighting back, insisting everything he's done for the 38-year-old has been in her best interests.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie argues he and his fellow estate managers don't legally have to give Ingham any notice if there's a change of business manager, as he is simply Britney's court-appointed lawyer, and explains they hired Michael Kane after their previous employee began receiving death threats.

Jamie also questions the logic in having him removed from the conservatorship completely, claiming he was the one who saved Britney's estate from drowning in debt, and actually turned fortunes around to build up a value of $60 million.

A judge has yet to weigh in on the latest conservatorship dispute.

Jamie has been his daughter's conservator since her very public meltdown in 2008. He stepped down from his role in September, 2019 because of poor health and handed temporary conservatorship over to Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery. However, he resumed his duties in January.