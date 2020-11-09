Alec Baldwin's Wife Finally Ready to Call Time on Having More Kids After Baby No. 5

WENN Celebrity

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin is finally ready to stop having children, a month after her actor husband said he had no plan to add anymore kids following the fifth baby.

Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin has called time on having more children with husband Alec Baldwin, announcing her fifth baby was her last.

The television host and "The Boss Baby" actor welcomed son Eduardo Pau Lucas on 8 September (20), and after having five kids in six years, Hilaria can't fathom the thought of adding a sixth, even though she previously suggested the couple was open to more.

"Everybody's asking me this question," she tells People in a joint interview with Alec about whether they plan to expand their brood. "I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity (to think about more kids)."

However, Alec has already come to his own conclusion on the matter, chiming in with, "We're oh-so-done."

Laughing off his comment, Hilaria quips, "I want to ask you that in two hours, and we'll see what you say. I'll ask you in two hours."

It does appear she is reaching the same conclusion, though, conceding, "Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done."

And the busy mum explains her family never felt oversized before the coronavirus lockdown took effect earlier this spring.

"It really didn't ... some of them would be at school, and then some would be in their Gymboree (exercise) class. And then, on the weekends, we had so much fun," she recalls. "We would go to museums and concerts and everything. Now, we're in the same house for eight months, not doing a lot, and all of a sudden it does feel like you have a lot of kids."

"It's wonderful," she adds, "but it does feel like there's a lot of them."