 
 

Alec Baldwin's Wife Finally Ready to Call Time on Having More Kids After Baby No. 5

Alec Baldwin's Wife Finally Ready to Call Time on Having More Kids After Baby No. 5
WENN
Celebrity

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin is finally ready to stop having children, a month after her actor husband said he had no plan to add anymore kids following the fifth baby.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin has called time on having more children with husband Alec Baldwin, announcing her fifth baby was her last.

The television host and "The Boss Baby" actor welcomed son Eduardo Pau Lucas on 8 September (20), and after having five kids in six years, Hilaria can't fathom the thought of adding a sixth, even though she previously suggested the couple was open to more.

"Everybody's asking me this question," she tells People in a joint interview with Alec about whether they plan to expand their brood. "I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity (to think about more kids)."

However, Alec has already come to his own conclusion on the matter, chiming in with, "We're oh-so-done."

  See also...

Laughing off his comment, Hilaria quips, "I want to ask you that in two hours, and we'll see what you say. I'll ask you in two hours."

It does appear she is reaching the same conclusion, though, conceding, "Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done."

And the busy mum explains her family never felt oversized before the coronavirus lockdown took effect earlier this spring.

"It really didn't ... some of them would be at school, and then some would be in their Gymboree (exercise) class. And then, on the weekends, we had so much fun," she recalls. "We would go to museums and concerts and everything. Now, we're in the same house for eight months, not doing a lot, and all of a sudden it does feel like you have a lot of kids."

"It's wonderful," she adds, "but it does feel like there's a lot of them."

You can share this post!

Ryan Reynolds, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and More Pay Tribute to Alex Trebek

Mark Ruffalo Approves of 'Avengers' Parody of U.S. Election
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Alec Baldwin's Weighs In on Possibility of Sixth Child Just Weeks After Birth of Their Fifth

Alec Baldwin's Weighs In on Possibility of Sixth Child Just Weeks After Birth of Their Fifth

Alec Baldwin Showers Wife With Adoration for Standing Up to Mom-Shamers

Alec Baldwin Showers Wife With Adoration for Standing Up to Mom-Shamers

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby Boy's Meaningful Name in Introduction Photo

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby Boy's Meaningful Name in Introduction Photo

Most Read
Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj 'Praying' for Asian Doll After Concerning Tweets Over Beau King Von's Death

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

Sharon Osbourne Furious After Oregon Decriminalizes Class A Drugs

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

P. Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday With Lavish Party in Turks and Caicos

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Lamar Odom's Ex Encourages Women to Not 'Undervalue' Themselves After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Liam Payne Slams Media for Twisting His Comments About Spending Time Away From Son

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

6ix9ine Under Fire for Trolling Lil Durk Over King Von's Death

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Masika Kalysha Drags Kylie Jenner While Defending YaYa Mayweather's Pregnancy

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Patrick Duffy Is in 'Incredibly Happy Relationship' With Linda Purl

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Yaya Mayweather Reveals Gender of Her and NBA YoungBoy's Baby: It's a Boy!

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K