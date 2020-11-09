 
 

Mark Ruffalo Approves of 'Avengers' Parody of U.S. Election

Mark Ruffalo Approves of 'Avengers' Parody of U.S. Election
The Hulk actor, along with Rosie O'Donnell and Sunny Hostin, gushes over the amazing Marvel-style spoof of the tense battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marvel star Mark Ruffalo can't get enough of a new viral Internet video that re-imagines the U.S. election as the epic final battle in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame".

The Facebook video depicts Joe Biden as Captain America, preparing for a showdown with Donald Trump's Thanos. Biden soon finds help in Kamala Harris, who swoops in as Falcon, while her popular comment from an earlier presidential debate - "I'm speaking" - is heard through the Democrat's earpiece.

Georgia voting registration activist Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also feature in the video, as Okoye and Shuri of "Black Panther" respectively, with former President Barack Obama filling in for the late Chadwick Boseman's title character, T'Challa.

And there are additional cameos from U.S. politicians Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Beto O'Rourke as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel, and Nancy Pelosi as the Wasp.

Late personalities including Congressman John Lewis, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senator John McCain, and Bond star Sean Connery also show up in the clip to lend support to Biden, who was announced as America's President-elect on Saturday (07Nov20) in the race against Trump for the White House.

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitted the clip was "amazing" while "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan insisted she would "watch the heck out of that movie," adding that it had made her a "tad emotional."

Other stars enjoying the footage include Rosie O'Donnell, who called the video "epic," while U.S. show "The View" host Sunny Hostin confessed, "I enjoyed this way too much."

Ryan Reynolds, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and More Pay Tribute to Alex Trebek
