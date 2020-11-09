Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue

NBC TV

The funnyman kicks off 'Saturday Night Live' by taking a dig at 'white' people for refusing to wear masks amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic because it's 'oppressive.'

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Dave Chappelle has hit out at Donald Trump's white supporters who don’t wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

While hosting "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) this weekend (07Nov20), the comedian fired at complaints that face masks are "oppressive" while giving them a lesson in Black history.

"You don't even want to wear your mask because it's oppressive? Try wearing the mask I've been wearing all these years!" Dave said. "I can't even tell something true unless it has a punchline behind it. You guys aren't ready. You're not ready for this. You don't know how to survive yourselves."

"In fact, we're the only ones that know how to survive this," he continued, adding, "Whites come, hurry, quick, come get your n***a lessons."

Elsewhere in the show, Alec Baldwin reprised his famed imitation of U.S. leader Donald Trump to imagine his concession speech after Democratic nominee Joe Biden beat him to become the 46th POTUS.

As Trump, Alec started off his speech by claiming that he was re-elected as president, saying, "As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows, I was re-elected president of the United States."

During the skit, he pointed to a map of the U.S. and boasted about how red the states were - only to realise it was a Covid map and not representative of his Republican party.

He then chanted, "Stop the count!" until he was told off-screen that he was actually behind, to which he started chanting, "Count every vote."