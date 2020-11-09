 
 

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue
NBC
TV

The funnyman kicks off 'Saturday Night Live' by taking a dig at 'white' people for refusing to wear masks amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic because it's 'oppressive.'

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Dave Chappelle has hit out at Donald Trump's white supporters who don’t wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

While hosting "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) this weekend (07Nov20), the comedian fired at complaints that face masks are "oppressive" while giving them a lesson in Black history.

"You don't even want to wear your mask because it's oppressive? Try wearing the mask I've been wearing all these years!" Dave said. "I can't even tell something true unless it has a punchline behind it. You guys aren't ready. You're not ready for this. You don't know how to survive yourselves."

"In fact, we're the only ones that know how to survive this," he continued, adding, "Whites come, hurry, quick, come get your n***a lessons."

  See also...

Elsewhere in the show, Alec Baldwin reprised his famed imitation of U.S. leader Donald Trump to imagine his concession speech after Democratic nominee Joe Biden beat him to become the 46th POTUS.

As Trump, Alec started off his speech by claiming that he was re-elected as president, saying, "As anyone who died halfway through Tuesday knows, I was re-elected president of the United States."

During the skit, he pointed to a map of the U.S. and boasted about how red the states were - only to realise it was a Covid map and not representative of his Republican party.

He then chanted, "Stop the count!" until he was told off-screen that he was actually behind, to which he started chanting, "Count every vote."

You can share this post!

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Applauds Kamala Harris for Making 'Madam Vice President' Happen in Real Life
Related Posts
Adele Faces Backlash Over African Sex Tourism Sketch on 'SNL'

Adele Faces Backlash Over African Sex Tourism Sketch on 'SNL'

Adele Jokes About Weight Loss, New Album and Love Life on 'SNL'

Adele Jokes About Weight Loss, New Album and Love Life on 'SNL'

Adele 'So Excited' and Also 'Terrified' to Host 'SNL' for First Time

Adele 'So Excited' and Also 'Terrified' to Host 'SNL' for First Time

Kanye West Fires Back at Issa Rae After She Disses Him on 'Saturday Night Live'

Kanye West Fires Back at Issa Rae After She Disses Him on 'Saturday Night Live'

Most Read
Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'
TV

Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

John Stamos Forced to Sign NDA With 'Masked Singer' After Squiggly Monster Leaks His Own Identity

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

'KUWTK': Kendall and Kylie Jenner Reconcile After Not Speaking for a Month Following Big Fight

Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett Tapped for 'Brideshead Revisited' TV Reboot

Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett Tapped for 'Brideshead Revisited' TV Reboot

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Stephen Colbert Chokes Up as He Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Poison U.S. Democracy

Stephen Colbert Chokes Up as He Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Poison U.S. Democracy

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue