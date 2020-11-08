Comedian Norm Crosby Dies at 93

Celebrity

The former host of classic show 'The Comedy Shop' has passed away at the age of 93, a family friend of the late funnyman announces the sad news on social media.

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Norm Crosby has died.

The star's passing was confirmed by Facebook page Vintage Los Angeles, which is run by a family friend of the star, although a case of death was not given. He was 93.

"We lost comedian Norm Crosby today," the moderator wrote, alongside a snap of Norm. "One of the funniest guys ever! I couldn’t help but share this photo of us taken a few years back."

"Norm was a close friend of our family and he toured with my dad for decades. He was one of the last of the old school comics. A funny man until the end," they added. "I'll miss seeing him walking around the neighbourhood. My symphony to his family. Wrong word used intentionally in honour of Norm! He was old show biz personified!"

Later in the evening, ABC7's George Pennacchio also confirmed his passing, writing, "He was gracious, kind and funny with a resume of laughter six decades long. His wife, Joanie, told me tonight, 'He made me laugh every day. We found humour in so many things.' May this kind soul R.I.P."

Norm made his debut on "The Tonight Show" in 1964 and went on to host the syndicated series "The Comedy Shop" on U.S. TV from 1978 to 1981. He was also a frequent presence in TV ads and on game shows, and co-hosted the annual Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon.

The star also acted on shows including "The Love Boat", "L.A. Law", and "Roseanne". His final major appearance was in 2013's "Grown Ups 2".

Norm is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan, and two children.