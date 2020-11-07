Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He 'Never Felt Like a Victim' Despite Sexual Abuse Experience

WENN/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

The Oscar-winning actor opens up about the sexual abuse incident in his memoir 'Greenlights', in which he writes, 'I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was fifteen.'

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey has now shared details of the sexual abuse he experienced as a teen. During his appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show", the "True Detective" actor shared that he previously chose not to elaborate the incidents because "there's nothing that I feel is constructive about the details."



The 50-year-old star went on saying, "I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism." He added, "They could've been the thing that every single show was going to go 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or 'Read about when he got blackmailed,' and that's the wrong headline."

Matthew insisted that he never "felt like a victim" of sexual violence. "Was I victimized in those two situations? Sure. But that doesn't mean that I've carried on through my life the feeling of 'oh I was victimized,' or 'oh I was a victim,' or that those two unfortunate events have turned me into the man that I am or are even an excuse."

The "Dallas Buyers Club" went on to reason, "Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would've happened to me younger maybe I would've been more confused. When they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it's supposed to be." He added, "So I think having that clarity means that it's probably why it didn't stick with me and confuse me later on or left me having a non-realistic view of the way the world is supposed to work."

Later in the interview, the "Interstellar" star gushed over his wife Camila Alves, with whom he shares three children--Levi Alves McConaughey (12), Vida Alves McConaughey (10) and Livingston Alves McConaughey (7). Saying that she came to his life in a perfect timing, the actor further elaborated, "It was a time, and I think we've all been through it, where I was looking for the one. I was looking for it. At every red light, at every party, at the produce section...all of a sudden, you do go ‘Well, wait a minute, who am I? I'm trying. I am too impressed, I'm not involved, I'm not secure enough to be in my own space.' And so when I quit looking and trying, that's when she showed up."

Matthew previously opened up about the sexual abuse in his memoir "Greenlights", which was published on October 20. "I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was fifteen," he wrote in the book, adding, "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case." He also claimed that he was "molested by a man when I was eighteen while unconscious in the back of a van."