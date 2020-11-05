 
 

Kanye West Accused of Failing to Pay His Staff in New Lawsuit

WENN
The rapper-turned-politician has been slapped with a $1 million lawsuit as he is accused of failing to pay the people who worked at his live opera show last year.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is facing legal action from workers at his live opera show who allege he didn't pay their wages.

The rapper, 43, is accused of owing staff "unpaid wages" and of "failing to pay minimum wage and overtime," with a lawsuit demanding $1 million (£770,100) in compensation.

The Yeezy founder - who conceded in his bid for U.S. President last night (03Nov20) - premiered the opera at the 17,500-capacity Hollywood Bowl last year (19), several weeks after releasing his "Jesus Is King" album.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kanye and promoters Live Nation are being sued by a group of employees, with a hair assistant who worked on the production alleging she is owed "unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney's fees and costs."

She claimed her day rate was paid late, along with other fees, and that employees were charged for getting their cheques.

Meanwhile, it is further stated that the "Gold Digger" hitmaker "failed to properly compensate" dozens of employees, including a number of performers from his show.

"Defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all," the documents state.

Kanye and his team have not yet publicly responded to allegations made in the lawsuit, which comes after he was sued for $20 million (£15.4 million) in August by a tech company MyChannel Inc, who claimed he "stole" their technology for his Sunday Service concerts.

He is accused of getting MyChannel Inc to work for him for six months without paying them while promising to invest $10 million (£7.7 million) into the company.

