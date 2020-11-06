 
 

Is Reginae Carter Shading Dad Lil Wayne Over His Trump Support?

Weezy lands in hot water for posting a picture from his meeting with the MAGA leader on social media in addition to praising POTUS for what 'he's done so far with criminal reform' and 'the platinum plan.'

  Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne's decision to support Donald Trump is not only costing him a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot, but also affects his relationship with his daughter Reginae Carter. In a new Instagram post, the latter appeared to shade her dad as she slammed supporters of POTUS.

"After hearing this last press conference by Trump, if you supported him in any way you should give us a Public apology like right now," she wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 5. "That was embarrassing!!!!"

Adding a couple of clown emojis, the "Growing Up Hip Hop" star concluded, "Nah fr.., what my mama said...."

  See also...

Fans were amused by the post because Wayne recently publicly showed his support for the Republican presidential candidate and received huge backlash because of it. "She talking to her dad ooorrrrr?!?!" one confused fans commented on Nae's post. "So that includes ya daddy right??" someone else asked.

Some others, meanwhile, told her to personally call her dad about the matter instead posting that on social media. "She could've just called her daddy and said this," one opined. Echoing the sentiment, one other person wrote, "Ya daddy ain't nothing but a @ away babygirl," while someone else called Reginae "a walking contradiction."

Lil Wayne was rumored to be splitting from Denise over their political differences. While previous rumors claimed that Denise dumped the rapper, the model denied the allegations and said that it was actually the other way around. "Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote," she revealed on her Instagram page which has since been deactivated.

As for Weezy, he appeared to confirm the split with a cryptic tweet which read, "I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

Weezy landed in hot water for posting a picture from his meeting with the MAGA leader. "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus," he said. "Besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

