 
 

Iggy Azalea Makes Her Feelings About Donald Trump Clear After Being Warned About Politics

Iggy Azalea Makes Her Feelings About Donald Trump Clear After Being Warned About Politics
WENN/Patricia Schlein
Celebrity

Like millions worldwide, the Australian rapper is left frustrated a winner has still not been announced between the current president and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea has expressed her hatred for U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters after a social media user warned her to be "careful" with her political views.

The Australian rapper had been vocal on Twitter in the lead up to Tuesday's (November 03) U.S. presidential election, and like millions worldwide, she is frustrated a winner has still not been announced between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden - and she has refused to keep her thoughts on the subject to herself.

On Wednesday, Iggy retweeted a fan-made graphic featuring a split screen image of herself appearing to give Trump the middle finger, adding a grinning devil emoji.

Iggy Azalea's Tweet

Iggy Azalea disliked Trump.

One follower didn't appear to appreciate the post and told the star, "Careful with the politics Iggy," prompting her to snap.

  See also...

"I hate Donald trump and if you like him: I hate you too (sic)," she retorted.

Iggy Azalea's Tweet

The Aussie rapper responded to a user's tweet.

It's not the first time the outspoken rapper has made her feelings about the American leader clear. She previously called him out in her 2017 "Mo Bounce" music video, in which she sported shorts featuring the inscription: "My p**sy grabs back."

The statement was a reference to leaked audio comments by Trump that surfaced in 2016, in which he boasted of grabbing women "by the p**sy".

Her political tweets aside, Iggy is cooking up some new music. The mother of one is going to release "End of an Era", which is planned to come out in 2021. The album was initially set to arrive over the summer but it's getting pushed back to the next year.

You can share this post!

Alec Baldwin Chooses iHeartRadio as Podcast's New Home After Uncomfortable Woody Allen Interview

'Bachelorette' Recap: Dale Moss Proposes to Clare Crawley, New Bachelorette Steps In
Related Posts
Iggy Azalea Previews New Music in Sultry Video

Iggy Azalea Previews New Music in Sultry Video

Iggy Azalea Isn't Planning to Get Back Together With Playboi Carti Following Split

Iggy Azalea Isn't Planning to Get Back Together With Playboi Carti Following Split

Iggy Azalea Defends Ex Playboi Carti Against Deadbeat Dad Accusations

Iggy Azalea Defends Ex Playboi Carti Against Deadbeat Dad Accusations

Iggy Azalea Posts First Pictures With Baby Onyx After Saying She's Raising Her Son Alone

Iggy Azalea Posts First Pictures With Baby Onyx After Saying She's Raising Her Son Alone

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Spark Reunion Rumors With New PDA-Filled Pic

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Spark Reunion Rumors With New PDA-Filled Pic