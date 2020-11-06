 
 

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's Spiritual Mentor Confesses to Cheating on Wife After Being Fired From Church
Instagram
Celebrity

Pastor Carl Lentz has broken his silence shortly after it was officially announced that he had been terminated from his position at the Hillsong Church due to 'moral failures.'

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber's one-time pastor Carl Lentz has come clean about his exit from the popular Hillsong Church East Coast, confessing he was fired for cheating on his wife.

Church officials cut ties with the spiritual leader, who served as a mentor to Bieber in the mid-2010s, this week (begs02Nov20), announcing Lentz's position at the New York City branch had been terminated due to "moral failures."

Now the 41 year old has opened up about his departure online in a candid message to his Instagram followers.

"I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that," he wrote. "This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions."

"I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need (sic)," he continued.

  See also...

Lentz went on to add that he was "deeply sorry for breaking the trust" of his congregation.

Lentz joined the New York church location in 2010, and in 2014, Bieber briefly lived with the pastor as he sought his spiritual guidance.

He also helped the singer work through his breakup from Selena Gomez in 2017.

Bieber, now a devoted Christian, wed model Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

When Bieber and his wife held an official ceremony last year, Lentz was among the guests along with his family. He congratulated the couple on Instagram, "Love you @justinbieber ...you are a loyal friend, a kind hearted human being, a musical genius and continue to grow into a fantastic HUSBAND! Congratulations to you and @haileybieber..."

You can share this post!

Edurne Garcia and David De Gea Expecting First Child

Lashana Lynch Faces 'Abuse' From Racist Haters for Becoming First Black 007 Agent in 'No Time to Die
Related Posts
Justin Bieber's Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Church Due to 'Moral Failures'

Justin Bieber's Pastor Carl Lentz Fired From Church Due to 'Moral Failures'

Justin Bieber Gets Real About His Suicidal Period: The Pain Was So Consistent

Justin Bieber Gets Real About His Suicidal Period: The Pain Was So Consistent

Watch Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco Perform Stripped-Down Version of 'Lonely'

Watch Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco Perform Stripped-Down Version of 'Lonely'

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato Set to Headline Voting Rally

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato Set to Headline Voting Rally

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta