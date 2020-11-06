Lashana Lynch Faces 'Abuse' From Racist Haters for Becoming First Black 007 Agent in 'No Time to Die

 
 

The 'Captain Marvel' actress opens up about the 'abuse' and 'attacks' she has to endured from the racist haters on social media over her revolutionary role in the new James Bond movie.

  Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Lashana Lynch endured "abuse" and "attacks" after she was cast as the first black 007 in the new James Bond movie, "No Time to Die".

The "Captain Marvel" star has made history with the role of Nomi, a secret agent who inherits the 007 moniker from the titular spy, played by Daniel Craig.

But the news of her career-making opportunity was met with racist comments on social media.

"I am one black woman - if it were another black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse," she told Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary."

The British actress worked to ensure she represented the black experience authentically through the character.

"A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for," Lynch added. "I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent.

"I searched for at least one moment in the script where black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic."

"No Time to Die" is scheduled for release in April (21).

