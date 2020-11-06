Edurne Garcia and David De Gea Expecting First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The Spanish singer is adding mother to her resume as she confirms she is expecting her first child with the Manchester United player that she has been dating for a decade.

AceShowbiz - Spanish singer/actress Edurne is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, soccer star David De Gea.

The "Amanecer" hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday (05Nov20) to break the news to fans, posting a photo of a baby bottle alongside a microphone and De Gea's goalkeeping glove, nods to their respective careers.

De Gea, who plays for Manchester United and Spain's national team, shared the same image on his page and confirmed the happy news with red heart and baby emojis, before adding, "#BabyIsComing."

The couple began dating in 2010.

They initially lived separately with Edurne Garcia in Spain and David De Gea in England. After eight years, she relocated to U.K. to move in with her boyfriend in 2018. "I have moved there. I will come (back to Spain) to work. In the end he could not come here (to Spain). So I'm going there, no problems," she explained.

Garcia rose to stardom in her home country following her appearance on Spanish reality show "Operacion Triunfo" in 2005. She later represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and became a judge on "Spain's Got Talent".

Despite dating a Manchester United player, the singer reportedly made disparaging comments about Manchester. She reportedly called the city "uglier than the back of a fridge."

"It's not very nice, that's for sure," she was quoted in an interview. "You have to hunt out specific places, the nicer places. But even then Spain is nicer. The reason I like it is because David's there. With him being there, everything looks wonderful."

She has since denied it, insisting she was taken out of context.