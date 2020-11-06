 
 

Edurne Garcia and David De Gea Expecting First Child

Edurne Garcia and David De Gea Expecting First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The Spanish singer is adding mother to her resume as she confirms she is expecting her first child with the Manchester United player that she has been dating for a decade.

  • Nov 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Spanish singer/actress Edurne is expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, soccer star David De Gea.

The "Amanecer" hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday (05Nov20) to break the news to fans, posting a photo of a baby bottle alongside a microphone and De Gea's goalkeeping glove, nods to their respective careers.

De Gea, who plays for Manchester United and Spain's national team, shared the same image on his page and confirmed the happy news with red heart and baby emojis, before adding, "#BabyIsComing."

The couple began dating in 2010.

  See also...

They initially lived separately with Edurne Garcia in Spain and David De Gea in England. After eight years, she relocated to U.K. to move in with her boyfriend in 2018. "I have moved there. I will come (back to Spain) to work. In the end he could not come here (to Spain). So I'm going there, no problems," she explained.

Garcia rose to stardom in her home country following her appearance on Spanish reality show "Operacion Triunfo" in 2005. She later represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and became a judge on "Spain's Got Talent".

Despite dating a Manchester United player, the singer reportedly made disparaging comments about Manchester. She reportedly called the city "uglier than the back of a fridge."

"It's not very nice, that's for sure," she was quoted in an interview. "You have to hunt out specific places, the nicer places. But even then Spain is nicer. The reason I like it is because David's there. With him being there, everything looks wonderful."

She has since denied it, insisting she was taken out of context.

You can share this post!

Ty Dolla $ign Hires New Legal Team to Free Brother From Jail Following Murder Conviction
Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Keke Palmer Reacts to Fan Calling Her Boyfriend 'Colonizer'

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Erica Dixon Uncovers Father of Her Twins

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

Selena Gomez's IV Was Vitamin Drip After Sparking Concerns About Her Health

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin: 'It's Flat Out Insulting'

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta