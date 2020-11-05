 
 

'DWTS' Star Lindsay Arnold Announces Her Newborn Daughter's Name

The pro dancer on 'Dancing with the Stars', who welcomed her and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick's baby girl earlier this week, now reveals on social media a unique name for their little bundle of joy.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Arnold is spilling more details about her first child with husband Sam Lightner Cusick. Two days after going public about the birth of her newborn daughter, the season 25 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" unveiled the name she and her husband have picked for their bundle of joy.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 4 to offer a closer look at her baby girl as she revealed the picked moniker. "Sage Jill Cusick. 7 lbs 10 oz 19 inches tall. Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am," she wrote in the accompaniment to the snaps.

"I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after," the pro-dancer further added. "Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery."

Lindsay went on to extend gratitude to the health workers who helped her delivery. "I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound. We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents," she stated.

"She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick," the first-time mother continued. "Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way."

Lindsay's post was met with rejoice by a number of other "DWTS" pro-dancers. Sharna Burgess praised, "So perfect and so beautiful." Terra Jole gushed, "Congrats love! Sage is such a lucky and beautiful little angel girl! So happy for you and Sam!" Another reality TV star Sadie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" chimed in, "Beautiful so so happy for y'all!"

The former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant first announced Sage's arrival on November 2 via Instagram. Revealing that she delivered via C-section, she added, "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day. Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

