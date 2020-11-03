'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Calls Daughter's Early Arrival 'Beautiful Surprise'

Instagram Celebrity

The 26-year-old pro dancer shares the first photo of the baby girl after she and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcome their first child a week early via C-section.

Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Arnold is officially a first-time mother. Having welcomed her first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick a week early, the season 25 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" shared with her social media followers the first photo of their new bundle of joy, and described her daughter's arrival as a "beautiful surprise."

The 26-year-old, who delivered her newborn via C-section, broke the happy news on Monday, November 2 via Instagram. Posting a photo of her family-of-three, she shared, "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day. Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

Lindsay's post was quickly met with congratulatory messages from her fellow "DWTS" pro-dancers. Witney Carson gushed, "My heart, she's so perfect in every way! SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO! I can't wait to snuggle her!!!!!!!" Artem Chigvintsev raved, "Omg congratulations, so so beautiful," and Britt Stewart exclaimed, "Beyond happy for you and Sam!!! Congratulations!"

Hours before she offered a peek at her baby girl, the first-time mother hinted that she had already given birth to her baby daughter. Making use of Instagram Story, she shared a video of her smiling brightly in a hospital bed and teased, "Sooo... a thing might have happened."

Lindsay Arnold hinted at her baby's arrival.

The baby girl's arrival came just days after Lindsay and Sam let out on Instagram several snaps of them celebrating Halloween together. All of the pictures captured the former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant displaying her baby bump which was painted into a basketball. Her husband stood next to her dressed as a basketball player.

"Baby Girl made the perfect basketball and Sam was pumped to wear our signed @kareemabduljabbar_33 jersey," she wrote in the accompaniment of the playful pictures. "hope everyone had a fun and safe Halloween, 39 weeks preggo!!"

Lindsay made public her pregnancy through an Instagram post back in May. "Ohhhhhh baby, Mom and Dad love you already #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement," the professional dancer captioned the picture of her holding up a series of sonograms while sitting on her husband's lap.