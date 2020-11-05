 
 

Garrett Hedlund Seeks Treatment Following Secret DUI Arrest

Garrett Hedlund Seeks Treatment Following Secret DUI Arrest
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Tron: Legacy' actor is rumored to seek treatment after his secret arrest for driving under the influence is revealed ahead of his court hearing on November 25.

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Garrett Hedlund is in a "great place" as he prepares for fatherhood after seeking treatment following a secret DUI arrest at the start of 2020, according to his representative.

The "Tron: Legacy" star, who is expecting his first child with actress Emma Roberts, hit headlines on Wednesday (04Nov20), when it was revealed he had been taken into custody by U.S. authorities on 24 January.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Hedlund was booked for driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, but he managed to strike a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid any jail time.

Instead, he agreed to complete a 30-day residential treatment programme, and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counselling programme, as part of his 36 month probation.

He was also ordered to attend 30 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and perform 100 hours of community service, and have an ignition interlock device installed in his car to monitor his blood alcohol levels and prevent him from operating the vehicle while under the influence.

  See also...

Hedlund's spokesperson has since confirmed the arrest, telling the outlet, "When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place."

A court hearing relating to the case is due to take place on 25 November.

Hedlund was previously busted by police in Idaho back in 2006, when he was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The actor, now 36, will welcome a baby boy with Roberts at the end of the year.

The couple has been dating since the spring of 2019.

You can share this post!

Lil Wayne Responds After Girlfriend Says He Dumps Her for Not Supporting Donald Trump

Michael J. Fox 'Heading for Paralysis' While Battling Spinal Tumor

Related Posts
Garrett Hedlund Rushes to Help Injured Motorcyclist During a Drive With Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund Rushes to Help Injured Motorcyclist During a Drive With Emma Roberts

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son