Nas Thinks Social Media Blows Doja Cat Namedrop Out of Proportion
Earlier this year, Nas sparked buzz after he appeared to shade Doja on his song 'Ultra Black, rapping, 'We goin' ultra Black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.'

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nas once again addressed his shade at Doja Cat on his song "Ultra Black" of his album "King's Disease". The rapper, who previously claimed to not have any hard feelings for the "Say So" hitmaker, said in a new interview that social media was to be blamed for the tension between him and the singer.

"Well, I've been away, so, of course, I mention someone's name that's popular and people are gonna talk about it," Nas told NME on Tuesday, November 3, referring to the song which he released in August. "I hear people do it all the time but no one makes a big deal of it. Maybe it's because I don't put out records a lot, so they're like, 'Whoa!' "

He went on explaining, "I don't really know the world that these stars live in anymore. I'm rapping the same way I did when I was on the block, but now there's a new world and what I say can take off with social media and I can't do anything about it."

Nas sparked buzz after he rapped, "We goin' ultra Black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black," on the said song. It prompted fans to think that he's referencing to the "Moo!" rapper's past controversy after a video surfaced showing her joining a group chat full of white supremacists.

Doja, meanwhile, previously said that she couldn't care less about the diss, alluding that she respects him as an artist she grew up on. "I don't know, I'm just glad he's still putting out music, 'cause I love him," she explained to Fat Joe in a virtual interview when asked how she felt about being addressed by one of her favorite rappers. "I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I'm like, 'Damn,' but also, 'Damn!' I f***ing love Nas, thank f***g God he noticed me."

"I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas," she continued. "He might want to beef with me, but you're not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won't see me respond."

Nas himself also had the same sentiment in his previous interview. "I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with 'ultra black,' " Nas explained his lyrics during his appearance on "Power 106" in Los Angeles back in August. "I didn't even think of it. It's all love. It was just like, 'Michael Blackson black'... It's bars, it's lines. We play with words."

