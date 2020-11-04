 
 

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes
WENN/TNYF
Celebrity

The 'Gold Digger' rapper, who earlier shared evidence that he wrote his own name as President in a ballot, has reacted to reports about early voting tallies.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West may be conceding the presidential race this year, but he is keeping his political ambition alive. The rapper has announced his plan to run for president again in 2024 after reportedly winning more than 57,000 votes in the November 3 election.

The Yeezy designer's name appeared on the ballot in 12 states and notched more than a thousand votes in all of the contests, according to preliminary tallies by The Associated Press. In Colorado, the 43-year-old got nearly 6,000 votes in a state that went to Joe Biden. In another state that went to the Democratic presidential nominee, Vermont, the GOOD Music founder got more than 1,200 votes.

Ye earned 3,979 votes in Arkansas, 2,309 votes in Idaho, 3,179 votes in Iowa, 6,259 votes in Kentucky, 4,837 votes in Louisiana, 6,796 votes in Minnesota, 3,009 votes in Mississippi, 5,587 votes in Oklahoma, 10,188 votes in Tennessee and 4,053 votes in Utah, according to the preliminary tallies.

The sum may not be enough to challenge the top two candidates of this year, Biden and Donald Trump, but Kanye has apparently had a long plan for his goal to the White House. Responding to the current election results, he tweeted on late Tuesday, "WELP KANYE 2024."

Kanye West's Tweet

Kanye West announced plan to run for president in 2024.

Earlier that day, Kanye took to Twitter to post videos and photos showing him casting his vote at a poling booth in Wyoming. He revealed that he wrote his own name as President with Michelle Tidball as Vice President. "KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ," he captioned one of videos.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Biden and Trump have released statements after early tallies show that Biden is leading slightly ahead of his Republican challenger after he won in states like California, Washington, Illinois, Minnesota and New Mexico. Not letting himself get ahead of the final numbers, the Democratic presidential nominee said on Twitter, "We believe we're on track to win this election."

Citing Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan where votes were still being tallied, he noted, "It ain't over till every vote is counted." He went on reminding Americans, "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."

Biden's last tweet seemed to be a response to Trump's in which he declared a win in several states that are still counting ballots, including Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. The incumbent president went on declaring "a big WIN" and asserted "major fraud in our nation" in response to the preliminary tallies.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," he insisted. "We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Responds to Rumors of Her Unfollowing Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party Attendees

Nas Thinks Social Media Blows Doja Cat Namedrop Out of Proportion
Related Posts
Kanye West Votes for Himself, but Kim Kardashian Likes 'Vote for Biden' Tweet

Kanye West Votes for Himself, but Kim Kardashian Likes 'Vote for Biden' Tweet

Kanye West Promises to 'Cure Homelessness and Hunger' If He Wins Presidential Election

Kanye West Promises to 'Cure Homelessness and Hunger' If He Wins Presidential Election

Kanye West Takes Out Full Page Political Ad in New York Times

Kanye West Takes Out Full Page Political Ad in New York Times

Kanye West Unveils 'Nah Nah Nah' Remix Ft. DaBaby and 2 Chainz

Kanye West Unveils 'Nah Nah Nah' Remix Ft. DaBaby and 2 Chainz

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking