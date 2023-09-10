Fans Beg Nas Not to Retire After He Shares 'The Finale' Teaser

Facebook Music

The NY rapper shares 'The Finale' teaser a few weeks after he unleashed a music video for 'Black Magic', which serves as one of the tracks off his sixteenth studio album, 'Magic 2'.

AceShowbiz - Nas' fans are not ready to see him hanging his mic soon. Many social media users begged the "Get Down" rapper not to retire after he shared a teaser for "The Finale".



On Friday, September 8, the 49-year-old emcee shared a short clip of "The Finale" on Instagram. However, he did not offer more details about the project.

Fans have since rushed to the comment section, with one asking, "The finale?!? Of this chapter? This book? Don't play with my life like this Nasir." Another pleaded with the New York artist, "BRUH PLEASE DO NOT RETIRE."

A third added, "What you mean the Finale man? Nah." Someone else declared, "I don't care how old you get, we're not letting you retire." A different individual then chimed in, "Stop playing Nas, ain't no finale!!! Keep going."

Nas' post arrived a few weeks after he dropped a music video for "Black Magic", which serves as one of the tracks off his sixteenth studio album, "Magic 2". Arriving on July 21, the Hit-Boy-produced project has other ten songs like "Office Hours" featuring 50 Cent and the bonus track "One Mic, One Gun" featuring 21 Savage.

Speaking of the collaboration, Fif said in a July interview with XXL, "Nas got a CD coming out, Magic 2, that I'm featured on." The "In Da Club" hitmaker added, "I got a joint with him called 'Office Hours' we did together. We ain't worked together since Power of a Dollar. It was cool to get in with him and do something like that. It's interesting that the relationship is different because we in two different places now."

