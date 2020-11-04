 
 

Meghan Markle Sets History as First Modern Royal to Vote in U.S. Presidential Election

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry 'have taken a keen interest in this election' and 'are eagerly awaiting the outcome,' says a friend of the couple.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle knows her voice matters in this year's presidential election and she has made sure to use her right as a U.S. citizen after stepping down as a senior member of British royal family. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly cast her vote, setting history as the first modern British royal family to vote in a U.S. presidential election.

A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Meghan "is voting in this election." It's not divulged, however, if the 39-year-old cast her vote early or if she hit a local booth near her Santa Barbara, California, home on Tuesday.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry previously delivered a speech that reminded Americans the importance to vote. Although Harry isn't eligible to vote in the U.S., "they have taken a keen interest in this election and I'm sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome," the friend says.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Meghan cast her vote early via mail-in ballot. "Meghan was an American long before she was a royal. She wouldn't miss voting in this election no matter where she was living," a source tells the site.

During an appearance on the ABC special to mark the annual Time100 issue in September, Meghan said, "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard." She added, "Seeing our world through the lens of community is so important. Because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other -- both online and off."

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, told viewers, "Tonight reminds us of how important it is to watch out for each other, to care for each other, and to inspire each other." The couple concluded in the video message, "We are incredibly proud to join in this historic moment in time."

Meghan also met with activist Gloria Steinhem in the summer to call for Americans to vote. "She came home to vote," the feminist told Access Hollywood. "The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters."

