Doja Cat Hits Back at Haters Slamming Her for Attending Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

Although Doja has deleted the controversial posts on her Twitter account, it doesn't stop the criticism from coming to the 'Say So' singer, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has defended herself for having fun on Halloween by attending a birthday/halloween party held by Kendall Jenner. In some now-deleted tweets, the "Say So" singer clapped back at people who criticized her for attending the bash, which also earned the model backlash, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Lol everyone's mad at everybody," one of Doja's tweets read. When asked to apologize, the singer/rapper responded, "You can suck my f***in rod if that's what you meant to say." She also said, "Shut the f**k up hag," to a fan who blasted her for insulting her own fans.

"doja this is not how u want to influence this world," another fan schooled the star, who then responded, "Sorry that you're too lazy to get f***in tested slob." When someone asked Doja "to take accountability for what u did," the singer replied, "LMAO accountability for taking 4 different tests in one week?!?!?!?!?!!!!! b***h get the f**k outta here you f***in nerd."

Although the tweets have been since deleted from Doja's page, it didn't stop the criticism from coming to her. Accusing her of being a privileged person, a user wrote, "As a CA (with socialized medicine), I just wanna point out that where I live the option to get tested is not even available UNLESS you have symptoms or have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive... and I live in one of the biggest cities in Canada... This line of reasoning honestly reeks of privilege." Another fan admitted to being "disappointed" in Doja after reading the tweets.

"this is so embarrassing especially bc she got covid earlier this year," one person noted. As someone urged others to cancel Doja, another fan added, "We just gotta mass unfollow all these celebs that went to the party."

Doja was among the attendees at Kendall's star-studded birthday party on Saturday, October 31. The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott (II), Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were also in attendance at the bash at Harriet's Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, where everyone at the venue was required to take a test for COVID-19.

Amid the criticism, mom Kris Jenner jumped to Kendall's defense as she explained on Andy Cohen's "Always Unpredictable", "At Kendall's (party) everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in." She continued, "We make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously so, you know, we do what we can."

"We try to follow the rules and if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that. I just can control how we behave and, you know, try to do the best we can," she added.