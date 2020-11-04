Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Keep Teen Son Company on His First-Time Voting

WENN/Alberto Reyes Celebrity

The 'Sex and the City' star and her son James come to their polling place in New York City displaying support to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris pairing by wearing 'Rebuild with Love' sweaters.

Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick proved to be one pair of supportive parents during the 2020 presidential election. Nearly one week after their eldest son James Wilkie turned 18, the "Sex and the City" star and "The Producers" actor accompanied their teenage son as he took part in his very first voting.

The 55-year-old actress and her husband were spotted heading to their polling place in New York City with their teen son on Tuesday, November 3. In the pictures, the trio opted to go with casual looks as the mother-and-son duo were spotted wearing "Rebuild with Love" sweaters that display support for presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

All three Broderick members completed their look of the day with face-masks. They also sported "I Voted" stickers on their tops. Matthew and James, in particular, added matching red beanies to their voting outfits.

After casting her vote, Sarah turned to Instagram to share a message about justice. "Truth. And Nothing beats the feeling. X,SJ," the "Here And Now" actress captioned her post that also featured a photo of her jumping in joy. Hours later, her boy James made use of his Instagram Story to share a picture of his "I Voted" sticker.

James Wilkie showed off his 'I Voted' sticker on the election day.

Days before the election day, Sarah celebrated James' 18th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute shared. "October 28th, 2020. My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming," the two-time Emmy award winner wrote.

"My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead," she continued in accompaniment of throwback photos of her first child. "Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama."

In addition to James, Sarah and Matthew are parents to 11-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.