 
 

Kim Kardashian Honors Kris Jenner With Launch of Namesake Candle

WENN/FayesVision
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will make the latest product from KKW Fragrance available on the day her mother, who shares her excitement over the goods, turns 65.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is offering fans the chance to fill their homes with the sweet smell of success this holiday season after unveiling plans to launch a new candle dedicated to her mother, Kris Jenner.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's KKW X KRIS candle will be available from Thursday (November 05) - Jenner's 65th birthday.

"I'm so excited to introduce the new KKW X KRIS candle, a beautiful scent for the home inspired by our best selling @KKWFRAGRANCE collaboration that we launched earlier this year," Kim wrote alongside an image of the product on Instagram. "The gorgeous scent really fills a room."

Kim Kardashian's IG Story

Kim Kardashian introduced new KKW Fragrance candle inspired by Kris Jenner.

"I was so excited when Kim told me she wanted to make it (fragrance) into a candle and I already have a few burning throughout my house," Kris said in a statement.

Kris recently weighed in on her son-in-law Kanye West's Robert Kardashian hologram gift for her daughter Kim's 40th birthday. Gushing about the rapper, she said on "Andy Cohen Live", "He is the king of gifts and, and he worked on that for a really long time. So it was definitely one of the most incredible things I've ever seen. It was really wild."

Kim isn't the only star lighting up fans' homes with candles - Gwyneth Paltrow launched her This Smells Like My Vagina flamer at the beginning of the year (20), Sir Anthony Hopkins has created a scented candle as part of his new AH Eau De Parfum collection, and Alicia Keys is offering a signature sage and oat milk candle as part of a new holiday-themed lifestyle range.

