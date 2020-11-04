 
 

Sofia Richie Caught Locking Lips With New Flame Matthew Morton After Scott Disick Split

The 22-year-old model is spotted having a makeout session with the Cha Cha Matcha co-founder during a group dinner after they were first seen together last week.

AceShowbiz - It's official, Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton are an item. The pair, who sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a date last week, sealed their romance with PDA during a group dinner on Monday, November 2.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the couple was caught passionately kissing while being seated on the patio of the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. The 27-year-old entrepreneur put his arm around the 22-year-old model as they were making out.

They were joined by several friends as they were sitting at a table against a wood paneled wall. Sofia dressed down in an orange sweater with her hair being pulled back with a large clip. She didn't forget to put on a mask before leaving the restaurant.

Her new boyfriend, meanwhile, opted for a white T-shirt and dark pants, while accessorizing with a black-and-white hat. He later put on a black-and-white jacket and a black face mask as they're making their way out of the eatery.

Matthew reportedly left ahead of his lady love, but the two were later seen leaving together in his black Range Rover.

According to Us Weekly, Matthew is very much invested in their relationship. "Matt grew up with an insane amount of wealth, but always remained grounded. He is a hard worker and wants to prove himself to his dad [Hard Rock Cafe cofounder Peter Morton]," a source tells the site. "He used to be somewhat of a player and has always surrounded himself with very pretty girls and dated pretty girls. But he's calmed down a lot and likes Sofia a lot."

Sofia and Matthew were first spotted together while grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu. "They're trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is," a so-called insider told Us at the time. "But they are definitely seeing each other."

Later, a source revealed that "Sofia's family approves of him, which is super nice for her."

The new romance came about two months after she called it quits with Scott Disick for good. They first split in May following his brief rehab stint, but sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted reuniting during the Fourth of July weekend. They, however, broke up again in August after dating for three years.

