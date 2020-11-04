 
 

Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting

Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting
Celebrity

The First Lady, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 alongside husband Donald Trump and their 14-year-old son Barron, is seen casting her vote in Palm Beach, Florida without any face protection on despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Melania Trump did her part as citizen by casting her vote in the presidential election on November 3 in Palm Beach, Florida. While it was something worth a praise, FLOTUS earned backlash instead as she arrived without a mask on.

Arriving solo, the First Lady, who previously tested positive for COVID-19, opted for a chic style for the day, wearing oversized sunglasses, a sleeveless dress and heels. She styled her blonde locks in a loose chignon. However, people noticed that she didn't wear a mask, one essential item amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, prompting them to heavily drag Melania on social media.

"Wow, someone who had COVID-19, decided to go to an in person voting, but since it is @FLOTUS it is OK to go maskless, despite a mask mandate, and it is OK to shut down an entire voting precinct, because she wanted too. Priorities," one user slammed Melania. Another person sarcastically added, "Wish I was special enough to go maskless."

  See also...

"Totally! I noticed that too. I guess she is more concerned about showing off her lipstick color than protecting the American citizens!" someone else chimed in. "Where's your mask FLOTUS? Once again setting a terrible example for the country," a person questioned.

Following the backlash, Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham released a statement to defend the First Lady. "With the exception of a couple of poll workers and her own staff (all of whom are tested), she was the only person in the building," Ms. Grisham revealed to HollywoodLife.com. "No one was near her because of social distancing and the privacy one receives when they vote."

While Melania arrived without face protection on, Palm Beach supervisor of elections Wendy Sartory Link, who walked alongside FLOTUS, wore a mask. In news footage that circulated online, she could be seen accompanying and chatting with the First Lady as they made way to vote.

Melania later shared with reporters about her decision to vote on November 3, unlike her husband who voted by mail last week. "It's Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election," she revealed. In response to question about her feeling that day, she said, "Great, thank you."

You can share this post!

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

Erika Jayne Claims Decision to Divorce Tom Girardi After 21 Years of Marriage Was 'Not Taken Lightly
Related Posts
Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Melania Trump Expresses Frustration Over White House's Tasks in Profanity-Laced Audio

Melania Trump Expresses Frustration Over White House's Tasks in Profanity-Laced Audio

This Is Why Melania Trump Wasn't Bothered by Donald's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

This Is Why Melania Trump Wasn't Bothered by Donald's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

Gigi Hadid Transforms Newborn Daughter Into Incredible Hulk for Family Halloween Photo

Gigi Hadid Transforms Newborn Daughter Into Incredible Hulk for Family Halloween Photo