 
 

Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson
Instagram
Celebrity

For this year's spooky holiday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her little family opt to show their take on Egyptian look as she transforms into Cleopatra in a gorgeous golden ensemble.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant, if people are still not convinced. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shut down allegations that she's expecting a second child with ex Tristan Thompson in a new Instagram post, in which she revealed her and the basketball player's theme-coordinated Halloween costume.

For this year's spooky holiday, Khloe transformed into Cleopatra as she wore a golden ensemble by Bryan Hearns. The Good American jeans founder further completed her look as the iconic Egyptian queen with a bejeweled head piece and black bob. Meanwhile, Tristan dressed as a Roman general in a red and gold number styled by Graham Cruz.

As for their 2-year-old daughter True, the little girl looked pretty in a matching gold dress. Khloe shared a bunch of photos of her little family, further fueling rumors that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting back together romantically.

  See also...

Celebrity pals quickly raved about their look with LaLa Anthony writing in the comment section, "Soooo good!!" Andy Cohen also chimed in with a witty comment which read, "#Khloepatra."

While Khloe's flat abs were on full display in the snaps, one of Khloe's Instagram followers thought that it wouldn't be long before Koko makes a pregnancy announcement. "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant," the fan claimed, to which the reality TV star responded, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."

Of Khloe and Tristan's relationship, a source recently told PEOPLE, "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

"They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby," the source went on to say. "True will be a great big sister."

You can share this post!

'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Calls Daughter's Early Arrival 'Beautiful Surprise'

Wesley Snipes Blames Racism in Response to Patton Oswalt's Violent Claims on 'Blade: Trinity' Set
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim's Private Island Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim's Private Island Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19: I Was Vomiting and Shaking

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19: I Was Vomiting and Shaking

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Had Separation Anxiety As Mom Went Back to Work

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Had Separation Anxiety As Mom Went Back to Work

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Plastic Surgery Rumors in Recalling Being Nicole Richie's Assistant

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Plastic Surgery Rumors in Recalling Being Nicole Richie's Assistant

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian