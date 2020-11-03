Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Instagram Celebrity

For this year's spooky holiday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her little family opt to show their take on Egyptian look as she transforms into Cleopatra in a gorgeous golden ensemble.

Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant, if people are still not convinced. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shut down allegations that she's expecting a second child with ex Tristan Thompson in a new Instagram post, in which she revealed her and the basketball player's theme-coordinated Halloween costume.

For this year's spooky holiday, Khloe transformed into Cleopatra as she wore a golden ensemble by Bryan Hearns. The Good American jeans founder further completed her look as the iconic Egyptian queen with a bejeweled head piece and black bob. Meanwhile, Tristan dressed as a Roman general in a red and gold number styled by Graham Cruz.

As for their 2-year-old daughter True, the little girl looked pretty in a matching gold dress. Khloe shared a bunch of photos of her little family, further fueling rumors that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting back together romantically.

Celebrity pals quickly raved about their look with LaLa Anthony writing in the comment section, "Soooo good!!" Andy Cohen also chimed in with a witty comment which read, "#Khloepatra."

While Khloe's flat abs were on full display in the snaps, one of Khloe's Instagram followers thought that it wouldn't be long before Koko makes a pregnancy announcement. "still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant," the fan claimed, to which the reality TV star responded, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."

Of Khloe and Tristan's relationship, a source recently told PEOPLE, "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

"They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby," the source went on to say. "True will be a great big sister."