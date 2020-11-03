Donald Trump Blasts Lady GaGa and Beyonce at MAGA Rally

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Not only singers, the businessman-turned-president also attacks NBA star LeBron James, who is publicly backing Biden for the upcoming presidential election, during his MAGA rally in Avoca, PA.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump was dragged after trash-talking some celebrities, including Lady GaGa and Beyonce Knowles, during his rally in Avoca, PA on November 2. In videos taken from the event, POTUS could be seen blasting the stars who showed public support to his presidential opponent Joe Biden in front of his own supporters.

"Now, he's got Lady GaGa," Trump said of Biden. "Lady GaGa is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories... I could tell you stories about Lady GaGa."

During the rally, POTUS also called out Jon Bon Jovi who was also among Biden's supporters. "And Jon Bon Jovi, every time I see him he kisses my a**. 'Oh, Mr. President…' but he'll get something out of it just like everyone is," he said.

Trump then bragged about "drawing much bigger crowds" than Biden, adding that "the crowd will leave" after the singers sing their songs at his events before "sleepy Joe's up there talking." Not stopping there, Trump also slammed Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z, whom he accused of "using the F word" in front of a Democratic crowd in the past. "It was unbelievable. He was using the F word, F word, F word, and the crowd is going...," he claimed.

Not only singers, Trump also attacked NBA star LeBron James, who is also publicly backing Biden for the upcoming presidential election. "How about LeBron? I felt badly for LeBron," he said, referring to the L.A. Lakers winning the NBA Finals Championship on Oct. 12. "Down 71 percent. I didn't watch one shot, I got bored, back forth, back forth. You know why? When they don't respect our country, when they don't respect our flag, nobody wants to watch."

Meanwhile, Beyonce officially supports Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris as she dropped a last-minute endorsement for them on Monday. The 39-year-old singer posted on her Instagram page a Boomerang clip of her being clad in Balmain ensemble, while sporting a Biden and Harris mask. She touched her Balmain hat to show an "I voted" sticker placed on it. Specifically targetting Texas, her home state, with the endorsement, Bey wrote in the caption, "Come thru, Texas! #VOTE."