Reginae Carter Slammed as Hypocrite After Sparking Plastic Surgery Rumors With Fuller Breasts

The daughter of Lil Wayne starts speculation that she may have gone under the knife to get a breast augmentation after posting a new photo that reveals her bigger assets.

Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter is famously known for her naturally beautiful face and curves, but that image may no longer be associated with her. Instead, the social media influencer has been put on blast after appearing to show her new boobs.

The daughter of Lil Wayne sparked plastic surgery rumors after she posted a new photo on Instagram that features her rocking a sexy lingerie. Baring her cleavage in the lacy green underwear, she seems to have fuller breasts now.

The 21-year-old also rocked a colorful bandana over her long wavy hair, which was let loose and hang over her chest. "Naevember starts now & im on savage time," she captioned the snap which she posted to promote Rihanna's Savage x Fenty collection as its brand ambassador.

Her followers can't help noticing the difference in her curves, with one excitedly exclaiming, "Reginae New Breast."

Some others were quick to remind Reginae that she herself said no to plastic surgery in the past. "I'm good, society ruined you though," she said in 2018 when asked about the possibility of her going under the knife to enhance her appearance.

"Is that surgery I see, 'miss I'm not changing myself?' " one person pointed out. Insinuating that she's a hypocrite, another person commented, "I thought you said no surgery." A third critic wrote, "I guess society ruined her too then... it's not a problem ITS A PROBLEM THAT SHE TRIED TO MAKE SEEM LIKE IT WAS ONE."

Someone else similarly explained why it's a problem that Reginae suddenly changed her mind, "i'm sorry but when she was telling that girl society ruined her it was coming from a place of telling another woman that she need breast implants like if someone came up to you and said that it would be an issue."

Some others, however, defended Reginae's decision should she indeed have got a breast augmentation. "So people can't change they minds? Lol," one responded to the naysayers. Another argued, "That was her mind frame then... it's 2020," while someone else loved Reginae's alleged new look, "She got them on her own timing no one forced her, & she look tf good."