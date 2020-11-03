 
 

Drake's Rep Confirms Knee Surgery After His 'Bounce Back Story' Post

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker recently shared a message of encouragement as he posted an Instagram Story photo of what appeared to be his bandaged knee in a brace while he rested on a bed.

AceShowbiz - Hip-hop superstar Drake has been sidelined by knee surgery.

The "God's Plan" hitmaker, an avid basketball fan, hinted at his injury with an Instagram Story post over the weekend (October 31 - November 01), when he shared a photo of what appeared to be his bandaged knee in a brace, as he rested on a bed.

Alongside the image, he added a message of encouragement to others hobbling through a bad year.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he captioned the shot.

"Start writing the best bounce back story now."

Drake's IG Story

Drake shared a photo of his bandaged knee when sharing message of encouragement.

Drake's spokesperson has since told Billboard he did recently undergo knee surgery, but failed to offer up any other information about his injury or his recovery.

The news emerges days after the rapper celebrated his 34th birthday on 24 October.

His health issue aside, Drake has been gearing up for the release of his new album. The Toronto-born star recently announced that his new studio album, titled "Certified Lover Boy", would arrive in January 2021.

Along with the announcement, he shared a teaser video showing a young boy looking up into a spotlight shining down on him as a hazy instrumental plays. The promo spot also referred to his previous albums and mixtapes like "So Far Gone" (2009), "Take Care" (2011), "Nothing Was the Same" (2013), and "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" (2020).

The album's release has been preceded by a single titled "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk, which was released in August.

