Joaquin Phoenix May Be Hinting at Rooney Mara Marriage

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, September 29, during an appearance on the "Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso" podcast, Joaquin Phoenix, 49, seemingly confirmed his marriage to Rooney Mara, 39. While discussing his 2020 Oscars acceptance speech, he revealed, "I was talking with my mom and my wife."

Phoenix later referred to Mara by her first name, saying, "Rooney was like, 'That's what you should say!' "

The couple met in 2012 on the set of "Her" and have been publicly dating since 2017. They got engaged in 2019 and share two sons together.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Phoenix revealed that he initially thought Mara disliked him. "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," he said. "We were just friends, email friends... Never looked up a girl online."

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child River, named after Phoenix's late brother. Mara announced her second pregnancy in February 2023.

Neither Phoenix nor Mara have publicly confirmed their marriage status, and their representatives have not responded to requests for comment. However, sources have reported that the couple is "ecstatic" about their growing family and are focused on raising their children in a private and loving environment.