Christie Brinkley Posts Pics of Her Scar After Having Skin Cancer Lesion Removed From Face

Instagram Celebrity

When coming clean about her health condition, the former model offered a close-up look at her scar and wrote, 'The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early.'

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christie Brinkley revealed that she had a skin cancer lesion removed from her face. When coming clean about her health condition, the former model offered a close-up look at her scar.

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early," the 70-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of herself. "And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior. The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection!"

"I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST !" the actress continued. "I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up."

Christie went on to detail, "The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn't my appointment so I wasn't going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation." She further elaborated, "He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!"

Before concluding her post, Christie thanked her doctor. "Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NewYork," she noted, adding hashtags, "#skincancer #sunprotection #cancerprevention #skin #skincare."

You can share this post!