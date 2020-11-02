Tamar Braxton's Sisters Defend Themselves for Addressing Her Suicide Attempt on TV Show

WENN TV

Traci, Trina, and Towanda Braxton sit down for an interview to talk about their younger sister Tamar's angry reaction to the 'Braxton Family Values' trailer.

AceShowbiz - The Braxton sisters responded after Tamar Braxton was upset by the trailer of the family reality TV show "Braxton Family Values" for addressing her suicide attempt. Older sisters Traci, Trina, and Towanda Braxton defended themselves as they talked to Claudia Jordan on Fox Soul's "Out Loud".

They began by revealing that they found out about Tamar's hospitalization via social media. Trina said she was disappointed, "For someone else to tell me the story of something that happened to my own family is very disheartening and as family member."

Without mentioning Tamar's former boyfriend David Adefeso who was with her when she was rushed to hospital, Trina continued, "I would not have allowed that 911 call to happen the way that it did." She continued, "Things would have gone differently had we known at the time it happened."

She went on to address Tamar's angry comments after the trailer was released. "During season 7 of Braxton Family Values, we do not talk about Tamar's physical or mental health," she said. "We talk about how it affected us. But we do not physically address Tamar's hurt, pain, or experience. We can’t speak to that. Tamar has her own story to tell and it's very important for Tamar to tell her story in her way whenever she decides to tell it."

Towanda described it as a "damn if you do, damn if you don't" situation. "If we didn't say anything, we're insensitive," she claimed. The show "definitely touched on how we experienced it and how we felt when we found out about it," she added, "And I don't think anything's wrong with that."

Trina additionally said it's "completely unfair and unwarranted" to attack them as a family. She explained, "We did not make that 911 call. We did not say anything to the media in regards to Tamara's situation. We did not openly say anything about what's happening with Tamar's situation, except for the fact that we love her and we're for her and we're in her corner, and yet we're the ones being ostracized when we're not the ones putting things openly in the media."