 
 

Paula Jai Parker and Taraji P. Henson Helped Woman From Bad Guy in Nightclub

Paula Jai Parker and Taraji P. Henson Helped Woman From Bad Guy in Nightclub
Paramount Pictures
Celebrity

The 'House Divided' actress recalls teaming up with her 'Hustle and Flow' co-star to warn a woman against a man they thought was bad news while clubbing in Los Angeles.

  • Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paula Jai Parker and Taraji P. Henson once worked together to help a woman avoid a suitor they thought was bad news in a Los Angeles nightclub.

The pair were out together when Parker recalled witnessing the guy making advances while on the dance floor, with both actresses deciding to intervene.

"Taraji and I actually bumped heads warning this one chick like, literally, on the dance floor," she tells the New York Post's Page Six column. "We were literally telling her, 'Don't dance with that man right there! Don't do it!' "

  See also...

The pair were so passionate, according to Parker, that "we turned around and bumped heads and we were a little dizzy," with Henson advising her pal, " 'Don't act dizzy, don't act dizzy!' We were like, 'Stay cool, stay cool.' We hoped nobody saw us."

She said of the incident, "Let's put our heads together... We warned that girl... She kept dancing for a minute with him, but then she stopped. So I think she heard us... It worked out very well for her now."

Paula Jai Parker and Taraji P. Henson worked together for 2005's critically-lauded movie "Hustle & Flow". They shared screen with the likes of Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson, Taryn Manning, and Ludacris. It earned Howard an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Parker is now starring on webseries "Crown Lake" and soap opera "A House Divided". She was nominated for Best Lead Actress in Drama at the Indie Series Award, thanks to her role as Stephanie Sanders on the "House Divided."

You can share this post!

Tamar Braxton's Sisters Defend Themselves for Addressing Her Suicide Attempt on TV Show

Bring me the Horizon and Evanescence Settle Lawsuit with Collaboration
Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident