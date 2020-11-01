 
 

Harvey Weinsten Sued for Damages Over Alleged Sexual Assault

The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul has been slapped with a new lawsuit by one of his alleged victims to seek unspecified damages for the sexual attacks she reportedly suffered at his hands.

AceShowbiz - Miriam 'Mimi' Haleyi, a woman who testified against Harvey Weinstein, is seeking damages for what she described as lasting injuries following several alleged incidents of sexual assault from the disgraced producer.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday (30Oct20), Haleyi is demanding unspecified damages for sexual attacks she described from the witness stand at Weinstein's trial earlier this year (20). She used the name Mimi Haleyi when she first told her story publicly.

The former "Project Runway" production assistant claimed she repeatedly told Weinstein "no" when he allegedly forcibly attacked her inside his apartment in July, 2006.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for the former Miramax boss, insisted it was clear all along that Haleyi and others "were concocting these insincere charges to pave the way for civil damages claims."

He suggested the filing of the lawsuit now enabled Haleyi at trial to say she was not seeking financial damages against Weinstein in any civil case, commenting, "I guess that was just another stage and another act. At least the truth is finally being uncovered."

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on Haleyi and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

In addition to his current sentence, the producer is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offences related to three other victims and, earlier this month, he was hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.

