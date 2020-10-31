Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

WENN/Apega Celebrity

In new court documents, Nicole names singer Jillian Speer, model-turned-skin care enterpreneur Kili Anderson and 'Queen of Latin hip-hop' Crystal Rogers a.k.a. Crystal Sierra as the music mogul's former lovers.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young's legal battle continues to get uglier. Just a few days ago, Nicole was said to be under police investigaton after being accused of embezzlement, and now, she has reportedly fired back by calling three women, whom she claimed to be Dre's mistresses, to testify at their divorce trial.

In new court documents obtained by Daily Mail, Nicole named singer Jillian Speer, model-turned-skin care enterpreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers a.k.a. Crystal Sierra, who is known as the "Queen of Latin hip-hop." She was attempting to subpeona the three as witness in her and the mega producer's nasty divorve war, though it was said that the trio had hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight it.

LeFan allegedly filed a motion to dismiss the subpoenas. He argued that none of the woman had "information relevant to the enforceability" of the pre-marital agreement which was the core of Dre and Nicole's legal war. He said in the new court filings, "Any extra marital affair would be irrelevant because California is a no-fault divorce state and in a pleading or proceeding for dissolution of marriage or legal separation of the parties, including depositions and discovery proceedings, evidence of specific acts of misconduct is improper and inadmissible."

Dre was rumored to be cheating on Nicole with Kili back in 2013, though the 55-year-old music tycoon denied the reports vehemently at the time. Meanwhile, Crystal Rogers teamed up with Dre in his 1196 compilation album "The Aftermath" as she co-wrote the song "Got Me Open".

Prior to this, Dre's business partner, Larry Chatman, reported Nicole to the Los Angeles Police Department after accusing her of taking close to $400,000 (£309,000) in two transactions from the bank account for Record One recording studio, the company she and her ex founded in 2015.

Attorney Ed McPherson provided a copy of a cheque Nicole is said to have written to herself to transfer the funds from the business account to her own, and demanded the return of the money by 29 September - or face a lawsuit.

Dre and Nicole's legal battle started after Nicole filed to end their 24-year marriage in June and then challenged their pre-nuptial agreement, insisting she was forced to sign the paperwork under duress. She went on to accuse the rap legend of being an abusive husband, as she demanded $2 million (£1.5 million)-a-month in temporary spousal support as the pair fight it out in court.