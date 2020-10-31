Joe Budden Tests Positive for Covid-19

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper-turned-podcaster opens up about his battle with the deadly coronavirus, only a few days after he won the Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Awards.

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden is battling Covid-19. The 40-year-old rapper-turned-podcaster broke the news to his online devotees on Twitter. "So i have Covid. I'm pretty sure this effects our pod schedule," so the New Yorker wrote on October 29.

The "Pump It Up" hitmaker didn't go into details about his symptoms, but he revealed that he initially thought he just caught a cold. "Laughing at me taking DayQuil thinking i had a cold lol smh," so he told his followers on Thursday night.

He previously talked about life in the Big Apple amid pandemic during a chat with Lupe Fiasco on Instagram Live. "I'm actually abiding by what they're telling us to do, which is stay in the house," he said. "New York is f***ed up. We'll bounce back. It's just going be a slow, slow process."

He went on to make share one of the conspiracy theories surrounding the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. "I believe all this s*** is some form of population control anyway," he added.

His Covid-19 diagnosis came a few days after his podcast won Best Hip Hop Platform at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. "Salute to the real," he wrote on Instagram following his triumph.

Joe budden started his podcast in 2015 and signed a deal with Spotify in 2018. However, in August this year, he decided to leave the streaming site due to alleged financial dispute.

Joe's decision to quit Spotify sparked criticisms from fellow podcaster Charlamagne Tha God. CTG dissed Joe for not knowing how to negotiate his value.

Joe quickly responded, "Charlamagne, let me help you: I know that you have this healthy obsession with me. I know that you think we are competing. You might also think that we are fighting the same fight. You would be sadly mistaken in all three of those."

He added, "Charlamagne, you're not gonna get it 'cause I own this. My most valuable, my most powerful, my most accomplished asset, I own it. Ownership. You see all these Black people running around preaching ownership, ownership, ownership? There's a reason for it. You, my friend, work for iHeart [Radio] and have for 10 years."