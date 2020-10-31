T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Instagram Celebrity

The Grand Hustle rapper explains why he refuses to wear a mask amid the ongoing health crisis and shares his 'expertise' on how to survive the coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - T.I. believed drinking tea could fend off Covid-19. In a new interview with Complex News' 360, the 40-year-old Grand Hustle rapper shared his "expertise" on how to beat the coronavirus and explained why he refused to wear a mask.

"Covid starts in the throat," so he said when asked if drinking tea three times a day could keep the Covid away. "If you catch it while it's still in the throat and you drink warm liquids, the warm liquid wash it down to the stomach where the stomach acids then kill it."

The Atlanta hip-hop rapper went on to say that he "would rather boosts [his] immune system to defend against Covid" than wear mask and live in fear of the airborne disease.

He insisted Covid-19 was not really as dangerous or deadly as the experts claimed. He believed people were dying from pre-existing conditions and "not necessarily from the virus."

T.I. also addressed the party he threw last week to celebrate the release of his new studio album "The L.I.B.RA." The rapper and many of his guests crowded in one room without wearing masks or social distancing.

He and wife Tiny also recently attended 21 Savage's birthday as the latter threw a massive 70s-style party where many people ignored the Covid-19 guidelines as well. The other famous guests included Gunna, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Meek Mill.

T.I. claimed his wife developed antibodies to the virus. She "fought it off and did not give it to me," he said. "If I can be as close as I've been to my wife, she had it, developed antibodies and fought it off and I still didn't catch it, I think I'll be okay in a club."