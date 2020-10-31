 
 

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin
Instagram
Celebrity

The Fox Soul star shuts down rumors suggesting she's lesbian because she's still virgin at 24 years old as she goes public with her bisexuality on her Fox Soul's show.

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tami Roman's daughter Jazz Anderson set the record straight on the internet chatters suggesting she's gay. The co-host of Fox Soul's "The Mix" claimed people jumped to conclusions after she said in a past episode that she was still virgin.

"Before we get any further into the show," the 24-year-old star began, "I just have something I want to clear up from last week's show. So, as you know, last week I did say that I was a virgin. I shared that. And a couple of days later, the blogs had a field day."

"People were all in the comments, all in my DMs as well. Basically, I had some doubters. I had some haters and then I had some people who were just like, 'You're gay!' So that's why you're a virgin. You're a lesbian so that's why you're a virgin," she continued.

She was baffled as to why people assumed her virginity had something to do with her sexuality. "I am bisexual," so she declared. "I do look at myself as a bisexual woman in 2020. I've been with females and I've been with males. For me, I'm not going to let anybody call me a lesbian because I do like guys. If I'm ever looking and do like a great guy in the future, I'm definitely down to date him as I've dated other guys in the past."

She said she had always been open about her sexuality with her family and never tried to hide who she was. "For people saying I was hiding, I just never felt like I owed it to ya'll," she said.

  See also...

As she got a lot of negative comments, she hoped it didn't affect her family. "I have a sister whose in law school and I want to make sure that when I come out and speak my truth she doesn't have to deal with anyone saying anything to her," she explained with teary eyes as she referred to her 26-year-old sister Lyric, who's also a virgin.

Mom Tami and sister Lyric haven't made any comments following Jazz's declaration, but the two gushed over Jazz on her birthday back in July.

"Basketball Wives" star Tami wrote on Instagram, "I respect your grind and all I pray for is that every dream of success that you have come true."

Lyric penned on her own page, "May God continue to bless you. You have been an absolute light in this entire family's life, and I admire your optimism, determination, and sense of humor. The way you can make anybody laugh, say exactly what's on your mind, & never seem to take yourself too seriously are qualities I've always admired and always wished I had lol!"

You can share this post!

Harvey Weinstein Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Identify Herself to Move Ahead with the Case

Joe Budden Tests Positive for Covid-19
Related Posts
Tami Roman Defends Former ESPN Host Jemele Hill Amid 'Nazi Germany' Backlash

Tami Roman Defends Former ESPN Host Jemele Hill Amid 'Nazi Germany' Backlash

Tami Roman Weighs In on Tahiry Jose and Vado's Choking Drama

Tami Roman Weighs In on Tahiry Jose and Vado's Choking Drama

Tami Roman Speaks Up How Reality TV Show Has Huge Impact on Mental Health

Tami Roman Speaks Up How Reality TV Show Has Huge Impact on Mental Health

'Basketball Wives' Alum Tami Roman Shows Off Bald Head on 'Personal Injury Court'

'Basketball Wives' Alum Tami Roman Shows Off Bald Head on 'Personal Injury Court'

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident