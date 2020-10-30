 
 

O.T. Genasis on Possibility of Getting Back Together With Malika Haqq: She's Always 'My Dog'

O.T. Genasis on Possibility of Getting Back Together With Malika Haqq: She's Always 'My Dog'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Everybody Mad' rapper also claims that even though he and the reality TV star are not together romantically, he has nothing but respect for her, with whom he shares his son Ace.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - O.T. Genasis and baby mama Malika Haqq are now focusing on co-parenting their baby boy Ace, and it seems like the rapper is not putting a reconciliation with Malika as his priority. He made it clear in an interview with The Shade Room on Wednesday, October 28, where he was asked "if there's any chance that you guys could rekindle your flame."

"Malika is my... you know obviously that's my son's mother," the 33-year-old hip-hop star said of the BFF of Khloe Kardashian. "But she was always my dog, my friend. Even when we'd be, like, getting into it, I let her have her thing."

When asked to further detail his current platonic relationship with the 37-year-old reality TV star, O.T., whose real name is Odis Oliver Flores, shared, "It is what it is…We're just chilling right now, man. She's doing her, I'm doing me. You know what I mean. We ain't really, like, on that right now. We just trying to figure out where our lives [are] going."

  See also...

O.T. went on to say that even though he and Malika are not together romantically, he has nothing but respect for her. "I [would] never, like, talk bad about her in the media. We’re family now…you always gotta hold it tight," he explained. "So, whatever it is she goes through…I would never embarrass my son's mother. It's a different level of respect. It will always be like that."

Malika and O.T. dated for two years before calling it quits in June 2019. Their split was only a few months before she confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child together back in September 2019. The pair later welcomed their first child together Ace in March.

Sharing on her Instagram account a picture of her, O.T. and their little bundle of joy's hand, she wrote in the caption, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020." O.T. also shared the happy news on his own page. He posted a photo of the newborn being swaddled in a hospital blanket. "Ace. I love you 03.14.20," so the rapper wrote in the caption.

You can share this post!

Kid Cudi Excited to Bring Life Music Experience Back to Fans Through Encore

Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 to Oklahoma Community on 'Borat 2' Babysitter's Behalf
Related Posts
O.T. Genasis Accuses Model of Stealing Friend's Jewelry, She Denies

O.T. Genasis Accuses Model of Stealing Friend's Jewelry, She Denies

O.T. Genasis Plays Down Crude Remark About Keyshia Cole's Vagina After She Claps Back

O.T. Genasis Plays Down Crude Remark About Keyshia Cole's Vagina After She Claps Back

O.T. Genasis Shades Keyshia Cole Over Her Allegedly Smelly Vagina

O.T. Genasis Shades Keyshia Cole Over Her Allegedly Smelly Vagina

Malika Haqq's Baby Shower: O.T. Genasis Is the Father, Khloe Bares Her Midriff Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Malika Haqq's Baby Shower: O.T. Genasis Is the Father, Khloe Bares Her Midriff Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident