Kid Cudi Excited to Bring Life Music Experience Back to Fans Through Encore

The 'Pursuit of Happiness' hitmaker teams up with screenwriter Ian Edelman and software engineer Jonathan Gray to launch the new mobile-based app that will see him as chief creative officer.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Kid Cudi has turned entrepreneur to help artists boost their earnings by connecting directly with fans through a new app.

The "Pursuit of Happiness" hitmaker has teamed up with screenwriter Ian Edelman and software engineer Jonathan Gray to unveil Encore, a new mobile-based platform aimed at providing better live music opportunities to fans, while also helping performers find new ways to connect and cash in on their work.

The 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day' artist will serve as Encore's chief creative officer to oversee its artistic vision.

In a statement, he says, "The energy from a concert is undeniable, both for the fans and artists."

"I am excited to launch Encore to help bring the live music experience back to our fans. Encore is committed to empowering both established and new artists and delivering the best mobile music experience out there."

According to a press release, artists will be able to "drop new music, chat with fans and host live shows from anywhere in the world" with the new app.

"The current streaming model puts artists in competition with one another and only rewards the top one per cent of artists who collect 90 per cent of the money," officials share.

"Encore offers an all-new format that encourages collaboration amongst artists and makes it easy for up-and-coming and established artists to manage and grow a direct relationship with their fans."

An official launch date for the app has yet to be announced, but Encore is currently in private beta mode.

