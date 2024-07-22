 
O.T. Genasis Says Malika Haqq Offers Him $100K to Have Another Baby After She Calls Him Out
The 37-year-old rapper offers his clapback after his baby mama calling out his comments about their dynamic as parents to their 4-year-old son, Ace Flores, in an interview.

AceShowbiz - O.T. Genasis has dropped a bombshell revelation about his ex Malika Haqq. After the actress slammed their co-parenting relationship, the "Everybody Mad" rapper claimed she offered him $100,000 to have another child with her.

The 37-year-old offered his clapback after his baby mama calling out his comments about their dynamic as parents to their 4-year-old son, Ace Flores, in an interview. "THIS FAKE S**T IRKS ME," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of the article.

Upon learning of Malika's shady remarks, O.T. penned on his own Story, "YOU OFFERED ME 100k to have another baby wit you and I said 'NO.' " He added in the Sunday, July 21 post, "Lol! Still love you and speak highly of you every time," adding a blue heart emoji.

O.T. opened up about his co-parenting relationship with Malika and unidentified ex, with whom he shares 14-year-old son Genasis, during a sit-down with Us Weekly. "Both of my kids' mothers are amazing. They're great mothers," he told the publication.

"Obviously, you're going to have your differences [with co-parenting], but I wouldn't trade it for anything," he added. "They're amazing with my children. When I'm there, when I'm not there, they're always there with the kids and that's dope."

O.T. and Malika were romantically involved from 2017 to June 2019. Despite their split, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2019.

In February 2020, Malika gushed about her relationship with O.T. "Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," she wrote on Instagram after the musician attended the baby shower her BFF Khloe Kardashian threw.

