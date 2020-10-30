Kelly Osbourne Gets Real About Why She Says No to Seven Guys in a Day

Instagram Celebrity

When making an appearance on 'The Talk', the daughter of Sharon Osbourne discusses the need of mental transformation to help her lost a total of 85 pounds after undergoing gastric band surgery.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne turned down seven suitors in a day after revealing her body transformation, because they were all guys who had said mean things about her in the past.

The singer and TV personality recently showed off her drastic weight loss, three years after undergoing gastric band surgery to help her slim down, and admits some of the guys she was once interested in came calling, asking for dates.

"It was all guys who I had shown interest in before, but have all made comments about, 'She's great, but she's too fat...'," Kelly told her mother Sharon Osbourne's show "The Talk". "It was all those people who came back around again."

Osbourne revealed she has lost a total of 85 pounds (39 kilograms) over the past three years and explained she needed therapy to change her eating habits and her relationship to food.

"The mental transformation had to come first," she said. "I did one year of therapy before I even committed to doing the surgery... It's not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to work out, you have to do everything you would normally do... to becoming the person you were always born to be (sic)."

But she has no problem admitting the gastric band surgery was a big part of her weight loss, adding, "You are not born perfect, you will not die perfect. The cosmetic side of things, you can change, so own it. Show people what you can become... I don't wanna be a liar; I'm never gonna be one of those people who wakes up with a brand new face and is like, 'I just got new moisturiser...' Everyone knows you're a liar."