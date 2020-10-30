 
 

Leomie Anderson Defends Controversial 'First Black Victoria's Secret Angel' Claims

Some Internet users question the British model's eyebrow-raising remarks as anyone would remember that Tyra Banks was the first black Victoria's Secret model after the latter signed a contract in 1997.

AceShowbiz - British model Leomie Anderson landed in hot water following her new interview where she talked about her first Victoria's Secret fashion show back in 2015. During her appearance on Capital XTRA Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie, the supermodel claimed to be the first black Victoria Secret's Angel.

"I feel like in 2020, or in 2019 when I got my contract, I feel like there's a lot of companies that shouldn't still be celebrating their first black something," the 27-year-old stunner said while talking about her making the "30 under 30" Forbes list. "But at the same token, if it has to be someone, I'm glad it was me and I'm going to make sure I use my position to just be everything that I wanted to see when I was growing up as a young black girl."

Describing her feelings for being the first Black Victoria Secret Angel, Leomie went on to say, "It was an amazing point in my career to be able to say that I'd become an Angel, it's something that a lot of girls, well most models, really look at it as something that is just the pinnacle of your career. Who gets to get paid to walk around in their underwear? That's pretty amazing!"

Some Internet users later caught wind of the eyebrow-raising remarks as anyone would remember that Tyra Banks was the first black Victoria's Secret model after she signed a contract in 1997. Joining fans' conversation about her claims, Leomie clarified, "Yes in context of the Uk babe and obviously I'm the first dark skin angel x."

One of the fans later responded, "I noticed you were the first dark skin angel for sure. I know different countries have a different concept of what is 'black' so I was wondering if you all were counting biracial/light skin angels within that context." To that, Leomie answered, "I understand! But she was referring to just the UK as that's how it was presented in the press here and that's where they got their research from."

Leomie Anderson clarified her remarks about being the first black Victoria's Secret Angel.

Tyra previously opened up about her Victoria's Secret gig in her 2018 interview with W Magazine. Although the gig almost slipped through her fingers because the hairdresser didn't know what to do with her African-American hair, she eventually got a 10-year contract. "I'm the first Black woman on the cover of their catalog; I'm the first Black woman to have a contract, to be an Angel, to wear a Fantasy Bra--all of these different things, because I stopped silently suffering," she said at the time.

