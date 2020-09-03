Bay City Rollers' Ian Mitchell Dies at 62

Facebook Celebrity

The British musician who joined BCR when he was just 17 and their reunion in later years is confirmed by his bandmates to have passed away at the age of 62.

AceShowbiz - Bay City Rollers bassist Ian Mitchell has died aged 62.

The British musician's death was announced in a post on the band's official Facebook page, which read, "We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell's death."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends," they said, adding, "Rest In Peace, Ian."

The Scottish pop group's former guitarist, Stuart Wood, added his own tribute, writing, "Very sad, sad news about Ian Mitchell. We'd like to send our love and condolences to (his wife) Wendy and all Ian's family and friends..."

"You are in our hearts.I have many fond memories of Ian not only in the BCR days but also when we played together in the 80's with The Passengers. Great guys and great days! You will sorely be missed Ian..."

Ian, who unlike his bandmates hailed from Northern Ireland, was just 17 when he was drafted into the group to replace bassist Alan Longmuir. However, he spent just seven months with the band before leaving.

During his tenure with the Rollers, he helped record their album "Dedication" and scored a hit with a cover of Dusty Springfield's "I Only Want to Be With You".

Ian quit the group in late 1976 due to apparent infighting among its members and was replaced by Pat McGlynn. He went on to form the band Rosetta Stone but quit in 1979. The group continued without him before parting ways in 1984.

In later years, he continued working on solo projects as well as joining in reunions for both the Bay City Rollers and Rosetta Stone.