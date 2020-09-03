 
 

Chadwick Boseman's Onscreen Sister Remembers Late Star as 'Beautiful Soul' in Spoken Eulogy

Letitia Wright who joined the late actor in Marvel superhero movie 'Black Panther' is 'hurt' by his sudden passing as she pays tribute to him in an emotional spoken eulogy.

  • Sep 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Letitia Wright has paid tribute to her "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman" by emotionally reciting a spoken word piece.

The actress starred in the film as Boseman's character's younger sister Shuri, and admitted she's been struggling to cope following news of the actor's tragic death on Friday (28Aug20) at the age of 43.

Alongside a video of sunsets and other moments of natural beauty, Letitia remembered Chadwick as a "beautiful soul," adding, "When you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place."

She continued to reference the star's decision to keep his colon cancer battle private, as she recited, "I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you."

Letitia added that she's trying to "trust God to heal all wounds" following Boseman's untimely death, but admitted, "this hurts."

"It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness," she concluded. "Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You're forever in my heart."

The video finished with pictures of Letitia and Chadwick hugging.

