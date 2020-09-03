 
 

Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Expecting Third Child

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker and his bride-to-be April love Geary are having a new addition to their growing family as she is pregnant with their third child together.

  • Sep 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke is to be a dad again

The star's fiancee, model April Love Geary, is pregnant with the couple's third child, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday (02Sep20).

"The Masked Singer" judge already shares daughters, Mia, two, and Lola, 18-months with his partner, along with son Julian, 10, with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

April, 25, joked back in May (20) that she wanted to expand her and the Grammy winner's family, writing alongside a black-and-white photo of the singer on social media, "GET ME PREGNANT AGAIN."

She added, "Jk don't but like Omg. I mean honestly, who does he think he is dropping a picture like this so casually? And not even warning me??? Like??? Meet me in the bedroom???"

The pop star and his fiancee have been together since 2015, following 43-year-old Thicke's split from from Patton in February, 2014.The couple finalised their divorce in March, 2015 and Robin proposed April over Christmas, 2018.

Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Defended After Critics Slam Her for Not Wearing Mask

Bay City Rollers' Ian Mitchell Dies at 62
