 
 

Selena Gomez Says Lupus Makes Her 'Insecure' About Her Body

Celebrity

The 'Same Old Love' singer, who shows off her slimmer figure in a new music video for her BLACKPICK collaboration 'Ice Cream', reveals how she deals with hateful comments after being body-shamed last year.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez showed off her slender figure in a recently-released music video for her BLACKPINK collaboration "Ice Cream". While the 28-year-old looked slimmer than ever in a black PUMA bodysuit in the clip, she has admitted that she isn't always confident about her changing weight.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the former Disney darling revealed her weight often fluctuates due to the medications she took to help her combat Lupus. "I've gotten insecure. I also have lupus so I fluctuate in my weight a lot," she confessed.

But the "Monte Carlo" actress has learned how to deal with hateful comments after being body-shamed last year. She shared, "I've had to learn pretty early to have thick skin when it comes to this stuff and to understand that it doesn't matter at all. It's just hateful. It's all it is."

During the interview with the publication, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer also explained how her insecurity inspired her to launch her new makeup brand, Rare Beauty. "This area has always been a part of my life. I've been working since I was seven. And as I got older and started working on my show ['Wizards of Waverly Place'], it was such an important part of my character. And then music became a part of my life, and I realized [makeup] was crucial to the entire story of a music video," she recalled how she became acquainted with using makeup.

"But I started noticing when I would get to the place where I'd compare myself to other people or when I'd look in the mirror and think, 'Okay, what can I do to look this way?' " she explained. "So I wanted to find a way to make this brand into a community-into a lifestyle that's beyond makeup."

"It's about talking about makeup and the relationship you have [with it]. I don't want this to be about me," she added. "I know obviously it's created by me, but I would be more proud to see the mission we have behind it as well as enjoy it."

